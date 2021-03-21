ALDI arrives with Midlothian store

Mirror report

Grocery shopping in Midlothian just got smarter, faster and easier. ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will open its first store in Midlothian, as part of its national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

ALDI prides itself on setting the standard for quality and affordability, and now, Midlothian residents can experience the ALDI difference. The new store at 300 Harvest Hill Drive opens on Thursday at 9 a,m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are excited to open our first ALDI store in Midlothian. This new store is a direct response to customer demand for high-quality groceries at the unbeatable prices that only ALDI can offer,” said Scott Huska, Denton division vice president for ALDI. “We believe easy access to fresh food is essential, and we look forward to doing our part by opening this new Midlothian store to serve the community. Our promise is regardless of how the market shifts, shoppers can trust ALDI will offer the best value on groceries every time they shop.”

ALDI stores are purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials. Most importantly, ALDI stores are optimized to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible, as the health and safety of customers and employees is the company’s top priority. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.

Known as private-label pioneers, the ALDI business model is intentionally designed to offer customers high-quality products at unbeatable prices, every day. Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and the ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering.

To provide customers choice and convenience in how they shop, ALDI continues to increase its e-commerce presence. ALDI grocery delivery reaches nearly 200 million Americans across more than 10,000 ZIP codes, and last year, ALDI quickly mobilized to meet the growing demand for grocery pickup through its accelerated curbside rollout to nearly 700 stores across the country. ALDI also remains focused on expanding curbside pickup to even more stores. Visit shop.aldi.us to place