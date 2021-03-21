MPD adds 2 new commanders

Mirror report

As the City of Midlothian grows, so does its Police Department as it develops vision and strategies to best serve the thriving community.

Recently, the department expanded the leadership of the agency and has announced the addition of two new Commanders to its team — Commander Vernell Dooley and Commander Byron Stewart.

Commander Dooley has over 15 years’ experience in police management. With the City of Denton, he served as a leader in both the Police Department and in City Management. He most recently served the City of Glenn Heights as Chief of Police.

Commander Stewart has over 30 years in policing, most with the City of Arlington where he was recognized as one of the area’s most respected homicide investigators. He joins MPD from the Dallas College Police Department where he served as the district’s Criminal Investigations Commander.

These new Commanders bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Midlothian PD’s group of servant leaders. Your MPD Command Staff is now:

• Commander Vernell Dooley - Professional Standards Commander (Internal Affairs, Training, Personnel/Recruiting)

• Commander Nick Harp - Administrative Commander (Traffic, Special Events, Technology, Community Outreach)

• Commander Tim Hicks - School Services Commander (School Resource, MISD Safety/Security, Tactical/Special Response)

• Commander Clay Regan - Field Operations Commander B (Patrol, K9, UAS, Mental Health Response)

• Commander Byron Stewart - Support Services Commander (Investigations, Victim Assistance, Communications, Records Management)

• Commander Andy Vaughan - Field Operations Commander A (Patrol Operations, Off-Duty Employment)