Kids’ Fishing Derby set for April 10

10th annual event at Midlothian Community Park’s fishing pond

Mirror report
The winner of the 2019 Midlothian Kids Fishing Derby enjoys his winning haul in this file photo. The kids' derby returns for 2021 on Saturday, April 10, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Midlothian Community Park’s fishing pond.

Midlothian’s 10th Annual Kids’ Fishing Derby is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Midlothian Community Park’s fishing pond.

Pre-registration is required and participants supply their own fishing gear and bait.  Children should be accompanied by an adult, but volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and assist. 

Kids will compete in three age divisions, 4 to 6 years old, 7 to 9 years old, and 10 to 12 years old.  First, second, and third place for the biggest fish will be awarded in each division and an overall champion will be selected.

A fishing license is not required.

Space is limited, so don’t delay.  Sign up at www.midlothian.tx.us/kidsfish.  For questions, call 972-775-7177.      