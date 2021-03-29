Century 21 honors local agents

Mirror report

James Fite, broker/owner of Century 21 Judge Fite Company, has announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized Southern Star Home Team sales team with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award.

"The Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award is an integral part of our brand's commitment to excellence and recognizes Southern Star Home Team's dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS), which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award, a sales team must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for 2 consecutive years.

"Southern Star Home Team provides its clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," James Fite said.

In addition, sales associates Brandon Reichenau and Lauren Smith of the Midlothian office have been honored with the 2020 Century 21 President's Producer Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.

The Centurion Producer award honors Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn $282,000 in sales production or 66 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.

Century 21 Judge Fite Company is a full-service brokerage located at 121 N. 8th Street in Midlothian.

Other honors

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized the following local sales affiliates with Century 21 Judge Fite Company with the Century 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award:

• Andria Moore, Judith Burnham, Mary Eubanks and Phil Green of Century 21 Judge Fite Company, located at 121 N. 8th Street in Midlothian.

• Kristi Hiller and Yolanda Sullivan of Century 21 Judge Fite Company, located at 507 North Highway 77 Suite 210 in Waxahachie.

• Rossana Corea and Stacy Slovacek of Century 21 Judge Fite Company, located at 117 N. Dallas St in Ennis.

For more information, please contact James Fite at (214) 920-9611 or jimfite@judgefite.com.

Each recipient will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.

