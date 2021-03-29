Free COVID testing extended through April
Drive-thru site will be open each Tuesday only this month
Mirror report
The State of Texas has approved to continue the WellHealth free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing for the City of Midlothian throughout April on Tuesdays at the Midlothian Senior Activity Center, 4 Community Circle Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This site uses the saliva method. Results provided within 48-96 hours. To pre-register for an appointment visit www.gogettested.com. Onsite registration is also available.
Enter and exit the location from Mt. Zion Road.
This site currently serves the City of Midlothian and surrounding communities. The cities of Waxahachie and Red Oak have discontinued their free, COVID-19 testing sites.
Below are the following COVID-19 testing dates.
Tuesdays:
April 6, 2021
April 13, 2021
April 20, 2021
April 27, 2021