Free COVID testing extended through April

Mirror report

The State of Texas has approved to continue the WellHealth free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing for the City of Midlothian throughout April on Tuesdays at the Midlothian Senior Activity Center, 4 Community Circle Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This site uses the saliva method. Results provided within 48-96 hours. To pre-register for an appointment visit www.gogettested.com. Onsite registration is also available.

Enter and exit the location from Mt. Zion Road.

This site currently serves the City of Midlothian and surrounding communities. The cities of Waxahachie and Red Oak have discontinued their free, COVID-19 testing sites.

Below are the following COVID-19 testing dates.

Tuesdays:

April 6, 2021

April 13, 2021

April 20, 2021

April 27, 2021