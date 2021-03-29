Property tax workshop is set for April 7

Mirror report

Property tax season is upon us. The deadline to file a protest is May 15, or 30 days after notice of assessed value is mailed to property owners, whichever is later.

To assist the community in the appeal process, Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas' Waxahachie Office is hosting a free informational workshop and intake clinic for Ellis County residents. This clinic will take place on Wednesday, April 7 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Nicholas P. Sims Library at 515 West Main Street in Waxahachie. A similar workshop for Kaufman County residents will be held earlier the same day from 11 a.m. to noon at 3790 South Houston Street in Kaufman.

Attorney Cesar Diaz will present the program and will inform taxpayers how to navigate the road from tax appraisal to appeal.

The program may be attended in-person or online, but pre-registration is required. Contact Denise O’Conner Leonard, Equal Justice Volunteer Program coordinator, at 972-573-4199, extension 4006, or by fax at 972-923-9955. To register and receive online log-in details, email leonardd@lanwt.org .