MEF hosting logo competition

The Midlothian ISD Education Foundation (MEF) is asking the Midlothian community to show off their creative skills by participating in our logo design competition.

The logo should represent the mission of the foundation, which is to support the educational programs for both students and staff of MISD. The winner of the competition will receive a $100 Visa gift card, Midlothian ISD apparel, 4 pack of season tickets to football games for both MISD high schools (home games only-reserved seating), and more.

The Midlothian ISD Education Foundation was founded in 2004 to support the educational programs for both students and staff of MISD. The Foundation works to provide funds for educational programs and activities that either have not been funded or have been under-funded because of budgetary constraints.

The competition will be open to:

• Midlothian ISD student body

• Midlothian ISD staff members

• Midlothian college students (Navarro College of Midlothian, Tarleton State University of Midlothian)

• Residents of Midlothian (or anyone living in the MISD school zone)

The foundation desires a new logo that will be used in all marketing efforts and represent the diversity of the student body while remaining in alignment with the overall Midlothian Independent School District brand.

Submissions will be accepted online until April 30. All submissions will be reviewed by 1558 Brand Agency, the administrator of the competition, and the Midlothian Education Foundation Board of Directors. The winner will be announced by May 27.