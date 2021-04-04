City launches roadwork projects

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian has begun a road rehabilitation project on Shallow Creek Drive and Shallow Creek Court and has started several other projects to repair damage caused by February’s severe winter storm, the city announced recently.

These streets will be resurfaced and/or reconstructed with asphalt. While open to travel, some traffic interruption may occur, so please drive with care.

The city will pave Walter Stephenson Road later this week. This road rehabilitation project was also necessitated by the winter storm.

The city has also begun a road rehabilitation project on Springbrook Drive. The street will be resurfaced and/or reconstructed with asphalt.

As of last week, the city was wrapping up the road rehabilitation project on Oak Tree Lane and was continuing the rehabilitation of Skinner Road, which is due to be paved this week.

“We appreciate residents’ patience as we make these much-needed road improvements,” the city aid in a statement posted on social media.

For questions, please call Public Works at 972-775-1083, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.