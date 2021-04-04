HHS Belles become nationally-ranked

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The varsity Heritage Belles competed on March 27 as part of the ADTS Nationals (American Dance/ Drill Team) at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington. This was their first time to be center stage at the “national” event.

The Belles’ Director Tiffany Richey comments, “I am thrilled to share with our Midlothian community that our group represented themselves and their school very well. Not everyone knows that these girls practice year-round, summer included, and during the school year (Monday thru Friday), every single morning. They worked SO HARD and can now say they are a nationally-ranked team! I am so very proud of them all.”

The Belles’ main goal was to place within the top 3-4 and they achieved that milestone. Here are some of the highlights:

• 1st runner up Elite Team Medium Division

• 2nd runner up Team Medium Division

• 4th runner up Officer Medium Division

• Socials won 1st Place!

• 1st Place Team Novelty

• 1st Place Elite Hip-hop

• 1st Runner up Elite Contemporary

• 1st Runner up Elite Jazz

• 2nd Runner up Team Jazz

• 2nd Runner up Military

• Soloist Sarah Miller 4th Runner up

• Best of the Best Overalls 7th Place with team score of 866

In addition to the other honors and titles, the HHS girls were given the “Biogime Sportsmanship Award” and “1st Runner up Academic Champions with a 3.79 GPA unweighted.”