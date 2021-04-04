City Easter egg hunt a home run

Mirror report

On Saturday, March 27, the City of Midlothian held its Annual Community Egg Hunt much to the delight of hundreds of local children, ranging in age from zero to 10 years old.

But the goodies that the children assumed had been dispersed by the Easter bunny were actually spread across the four fields at Midlothian’s Sports Complex by 18 members of the Midlothian High School girls’ softball team.

The girls arrived at 8 a.m., much to the delight of the adult organizers, to scatter, toss, and strew thousands of toys, candy, and other treats. What took nearly two hours to place required only a few minutes to be retrieved by the eager and appreciative crowd.

With a current game record of 11-6-1 (5-3 in district play) heading into Tuesday’s game, the girls are accustomed to making a difference on the field, but this time they made a difference with their hearts and not their gloves and bats.

On board for the festivities was Mayor Richard Reno, who grinned broadly at the turnout.

“This is what community is all about,” the mayor said. “It’s about people coming together to help each other and having a good time.”

In addition to the support of the softball team, the city’s annual event was made possible by Midlothian’s Community Development Corporation, Martin Marietta, Holcim, Taco Casa and Baylor Scott & White Health.