City Council OKs North Grove project

A mixed-use residential development inside the planned North Grove development was approved by the Waxahachie City Council during Monday night’s regular meeting.

The mixed-use development is located on 12.435 acres at the northwest corner of Washington Avenue at North Grove Boulevard. City planning director Shon Brooks said the development will allow for single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily as well as general retail.

Brooks said the concept plan for the site involves seven 4-story buildings, with 252 total units. Each building will have commercial/office space on the ground floor. Open spaces, a pool and a hiking and biking trail are also planned.

A resident of Washington Avenue spoke against the development, opposing a row of planned townhomes across from his property and citing a series of ordinances. But developer Terry Weaver told the council the property owner bought the land with the understanding that it was already zoned for mixed use.

“We’ve done a lot of revisions and negotiations with staff to try to make this a quality project for Waxahachie,” Weaver told the council. “We hope it’s a sustainable neighborhood that will be good for the whole North Grove concept.”

In other large development matters, a resolution authorizing and creating the Emory Lakes Public Improvement District was continued to the April 19 meeting.

Councilmember Melissa Olson was absent.

Other items

• The city’s annual financial report was presented. The city ended the 2020 fiscal year with a general fund balance of approximately $32 million and the ratio of fund balance to expenditures was within guidelines, auditors said.

• The consent agenda was approved, consisting of approval of previous minutes, as well as approval of event applications for a mini COVID-19 vaccine hub at Lee Penn Park on April 17, the Lions Club Hachie 50 Run on May 1, the Gift of Adoption Triathlon on Sept. 6, Big Al’s Outdoor Concert on May 8, and C10s in the Park Party on the Square on Sept. 18.

• A plat for the Cottages on Cantrell, an 81-lot subdivision, was approved.

• The council agreed to specific-use permits for accessory buildings at both 156 Homestead Lane and 200 Lake Shore Drive.

• A new rental fee schedule was adopted for rentals of pavilions in city parks as well as Chautauqua Auditorium. One of the changes is a higher fee for non-residents of the city.

• Circle H Contractors was awarded a $1.72 million bid for the first two phases of the BNSF 18-inch water line capital improvement project.

• Councilmembers approved the formation of an advisory committee to help formulate the city’s comprehensive plan. City Manager Michael Scott said the committee would be made up of City Council and City Planning and Zoning Commission members, as well as five members of the public who would be appointed by each councilmember.