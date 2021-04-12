City sets town hall meeting on bond proposals

The city of Midlothian is ramping up its efforts to present information about the proposed bond issue referendum that will be on the May 1 election ballot. The package also has picked up important support from business leaders.

The city announced this past weekend that a town hall meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m., which will be followed by a tour of the Midlothian Police Department.

The purpose of the town hall meeting at Midlothian City Hall, at 104 West Avenue E, is to provide information about 2021 Bond Propositions A, B, C, and D, upon which voters will decide in the May 1 election. The town hall meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.midlothian.tx.us/watchlive.

Following the town hall, a citizens’ tour will take place at the Police Department, located at 1150 N. U.S. Highway 67.

The bond package gained a huge endorsement over the weekend when the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce announced its approval of it.

Following a poll of its 15 board members, the Chamber of Commerce announced that the organization officially supports all four propositions on the May 1 ballot.

“The Chamber Board feels it is important that Midlothian have the facilities and roads to maintain a high quality of life,” Chamber CEO Laura Terhune said. “These bond propositions will help to ensure the community is able to meet the demands of our rapid growth.”

Terhune concluded, “Midlothian residents are urged to vote in the May 1 election which will decide the races for City Council and MISD Trustees as well as the bond propositions.”

Early voting starts this Saturday, April 17, and runs through April 29 at the Midlothian Conference Center.

The Midlothian City Council unanimously approved placing the bond issue referendum on the May 1 election ballot during its Feb. 9 meeting. The bond program contains four propositions for the issuance of tax bonds totaling $125.5 million if all four pass:

Proposition A — the construction of a public safety and police headquarters at a cost of $46 million;

Proposition B — a new City Hall and public library for $25 million;

Proposition C — a recreation center for $19 million; and

Proposition D — city street and road improvements for $35.5 million.

For information about the bond propositions, visit www.midlothianbond.com.

Citizens attending the town hall meeting are invited to submit or ask questions about the planning process, tax impact, and other details about the proposed capital projects.

Citizens not in attendance are encouraged to submit questions by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, via the city’s website at www.midlothian.tx.us/Participate.