County thanks Dr. Nordstrom for COVID service

Ellis County extends its gratitude to Dr. Leigh Nordstrom, the county’s appointed Health Authority, for her critical role in mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Nordstrom has worked tirelessly to help the county implement an effective vaccination program since March 2020, all while managing her own practice.

Public Health Authorities are sanctioned by Texas law as officers of the state. They advise local jurisdictions responding to public health emergencies and report vital statistics to government entities. In county-level government, they work closely with the Office of Emergency Management to administer state policies, establish health protocols, and develop response programs to safeguard the well-being of the community.

In Ellis County, Dr. Nordstrom played a decisive role in implementing the Vaccine Initiative. She communicated with the state to allow Ellis County to set up a vaccination hub, advised the county’s emergency management team on proper operational safeguards, and continually monitored the county’s progress to recommend policy and procedure adjustments that effectively mitigated the impact of COVID-19 on Ellis County citizens.

Samantha Pickett, the county’s Emergency Management Director, praised Dr. Nordstrom for her accomplishments during the pandemic. “Without Dr. Nordstrom’s leadership, Ellis County would not be in the position we are today,” she said. “35.87% of Ellis County residents have received their first dose, 22.26% have received their second – of whom, 58.43% are aged 65 plus – and students are able to go back to their classrooms because of the guidance Dr. Nordstrom has provided to school districts.”

Judge Little, who toured the Vaccine Hub with Dr. Nordstrom on Friday, personally expressed his gratitude for her service. “Dr. Nordstrom was there on day one,” said Judge Little. “She’s the one who’s been behind the scenes of this whole operation, and we wanted to give her the recognition she deserves.”