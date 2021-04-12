Methodist Dallas providing vaccinations

Mirror report

Methodist Health System is currently providing COVID-19 vaccines to adults of all ages, while supplies last. If you have not already received your first shot, Methodist hopes you will sign up to get your vaccine at Methodist Dallas.

Please note, vaccines are given by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

How to schedule

Methodist has implemented a new, easy-to-use self-scheduling tool, which can be accessed through this link: https://vaccine.mhd.com/MyChart/covid19/#/.

Methodist's vaccine clinic

Methodist's vaccine clinic is located inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center's Hitt Auditorium, located at 1441 N. Beckley Ave. Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your appointment. You will see signs directing you to park, and once inside, you'll see signs providing directions to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

You must wear a mask inside the hospital. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. A valid form of identification that includes your name and date of birth is required for you to get the vaccine.

Please be aware that because of the pandemic, Methodist's visitor policy limits each patient to one support person over the age of 18 to accompany you inside the hospital.

Be prepared for the process to take at least 45 minutes, including a 15-minute wait after receiving the vaccine.

Which vaccine will I get?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Methodist's clinical leaders believe each of the vaccines available to be safe, effective, and the best way to protect you from the virus. Methodist does not know in advance which vaccine will be available on any given date.

Each vaccine has a specific age limit for the youngest eligible patients: Pfizer's vaccine is approved for patients 16 and up, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to individuals 18 and older. Please book your appointment for an available time, and a member of the COVID scheduling team will notify you if you need to change the date to meet the age requirement for the vaccine available.

Methodist looks forward to seeing you in the COVID Vaccine Clinic at Methodist Dallas. If there are no available appointments now, please continue to check back as appointments will open as more vaccine becomes available. Methodist encourages you to get the first vaccine available to you, so please also register with your county or city's health department! Once again, the link to schedule a vaccine with Methodist is: https://vaccine.mhd.com/MyChart/covid19/#/

In the meantime, please remember to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene. Thank you for being a valued community partner!