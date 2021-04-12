City Council to hold hearing on new TIRZ

The Midlothian City Council will hold a public hearing on the creation of a new tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, prior to its scheduled April 27 regular meeting and will consider entering into a tax abatement agreement with SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc. upon creation of the new TIRZ.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at Midlothian City Hall, located at 104 West Avenue E.

The applicant, SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., is proposing approximately $200 million in site improvements on a property owned by TXI Operations LP. The improvements to be included in the tax abatement agreement generally consist of an approximately 400,000 square foot building to be used primarily for manufacturing.

The location is the southeast corner of Power Way and Brookhollow Drive in the RailPort Business Park, being approximately 30 acres.

During this hearing, the creation of a TIRZ and its benefits to the city of Midlothian will be considered. The hearing also will provide a reasonable opportunity for any owner of property within the proposed zone to protest the inclusion of their property within this zone.

The proposed reinvestment zone contains approximately 966.515± acres of land generally located north of U.S. Highway 287 and east of South Walnut Grove Road, and is wholly located within Midlothian city limits.

A map depicting the boundaries of the proposed zone, and a preliminary project and finance plan are available in the office of the City Secretary at 104 West Avenue E,, and is available for public inspection.

At the public hearing, any interested person may speak for or against the inclusion of property within the proposed zone, the creation of the proposed zone, its boundaries and/or the concept of tax increment financing.

Following the public hearing, the City Council will consider adoption of an ordinance creating the TIRZ and other related matters.