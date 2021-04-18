Crud Cruiser coming to town

Mirror report

The Fort Worth Crud Cruiser will be onsite at the Midlothian Public Works equipment yard at 1070 N. Hwy. 67 on Saturday, May 1 for the annual Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off event from 9 to 11 a.m.

This event is open to residents living within the city limits of Midlothian and outside city limits. A voucher must be purchased prior to the event for $20 (residents) or $50 (nonresidents) at Midlothian’s Utility Billing Office, 102 W. Ave. F, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Midlothian partners with the Fort Worth Environmental Center to host the annual drop-off event once a year to provide safe disposal of household chemical waste. With hazardous waste collection events suspended during the past year, the Crud Cruiser is likely to fill up quickly.

Citizens may purchase a voucher to dispose of hazardous waste throughout the year at the Fort Worth Environmental Collection Center located at 6400 Bridge Street. For days and hours of operation and for questions about accepted waste, call the center at 817-392-3279.

Examples of waste that is accepted include: acids, aerosol cans, antifreeze, batteries (all kinds, including car batteries), brake fluid, cooking oil, craft chemicals, degreasers, drain cleaner, fertilizer, fluorescent light bulbs, compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), herbicides, household chemicals, motor oil, paints and stains (limit of 30 gallons per address), paint thinners, pest strips, pesticides, photo chemicals, pool chemicals, oil filters, solvents, transmission fluid, and varnish.

For some hazardous waste, quantities accepted are limited to: automotive fluids, 10 gallons; cleaning chemicals, 10 gallons; cooking oil, 10 gallons; lawn, garden, and pool chemicals, 20 gallons; light bulbs, 20 bulbs, paint and painting supplies, 30 gallons.

Items not accepted include: ammunition, explosives, asbestos, building materials, butane/propane cylinders, appliances, electronics, medicines, medical waste, PCBs, radioactive material, smoke detectors, tires, bulk trash, and yard waste.

Additional information can be found at www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/code-compliance/environmental-quality/services/ecc.