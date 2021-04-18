White Rock wins Chamber pitch competition

More than $10,000 in cash prizes and in-kind services were up for grabs on Thursday evening as three finalists made their final pitches to judges at the Midlothian Conference Center.

In the end, the seven judges announced White Rock Speckle Park Cattle Co. as winner of the 2021 Midlothian Business Plan Competition, the second such contest conducted by the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

The husband-wife team of Stan and Paula Baucum pitched their Speckle Park Cattle business of selling frozen embryos resulting in guaranteed heifers or bulls.

As the grand prize winner, White Rock will receive a $5,000 cash prize plus about $5,000 in in-kind business and support services. The second-place winner, Pugh’s Pet Paradise, will receive a $3,000 cash prize and third place, Valor Security, will receive $1,000 in cash. Each finalist will also receive in-kind services.

Speckle Park is a growing breed of beef cattle that originated in Canada in the 1950s and is known for its white, black and gray spots and patches of color. The breed originated as a cross between a Shorthorn and a Black Angus and is naturally polled, or without horns.

Entrants were scored by judges on certain criteria on a scale of 1 through 7, which included executive summary; company overview; products or services; marketing plan; operations plan; management; financials; risk assessment/exit strategy; and viability.

The Chamber’s Board Chair, Angel Biasatti, with Methodist Mansfield and Methodist Midlothian Medical Centers, was one of the organizers of the business competition.

“We were thrilled to hear this year’s business plans from the contestants,” she said. “The Midlothian business competition is a great opportunity to put an innovative idea for a Midlothian business out for consideration while learning about how to write a business plan and other business classes through the Midlothian chamber’s education committee. And that idea might just be worth $10,000 in cash and prizes.”

Cash sponsors for the competition were Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Tarleton State University- Midlothian Campus, Frost Bank, First Financial Bank and Omega Airline Software. In-kind sponsors include A Fairchild, PC, Hardesty Law Firm, First Financial Bank, Paragon Payroll, Diamond Voice Cloud Phone Service, Frost Bank, and the UPS Store.