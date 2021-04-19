Private developer sought in downtown Midlothian

Mirror report

The city of Midlothian is requesting proposals from private developers to transform the two buildings at 301 and 211 West Main Street, as a restaurant, entertainment venue, retail activity center, or other destination concept to attract more visitors and residents to the area.

Based on the 2020 Downtown Master Plan, the city envisions a variety of appropriate uses to help accelerate ongoing downtown revitalization. Uses could include, but not be limited to, a food hall /brewery/music venue, craft production and retail storefront, or coworking office space.

“The redevelopment of these buildings should be a magnet for residents and visitors alike and bring significant economic benefit to the area while adhering to the vision of the 2020 Downtown Master Plan,” according to Clyde Melick, assistant city manager.

Proposals can be submitted for both or only one of the buildings, which encompass a total of 45,000 square feet. Proposals also will be considered that offer options of purchase, lease, lease purchase or any combination thereof.

A copy of the official Request for Proposal may be obtained by contacting cheryl.allison@midlothian.tx.us. Deadline to submit proposals is Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. A pre-proposal meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at 301 W. Main Street, Midlothian, TX 76065. Deadline for questions is Thursday, May 20.

Additionally, the Downtown Master Plan can be viewed on the city’s website https://www.midlothian.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/10549/Midlothian-Downtown-Plan-and-Appendix_FINAL.