Wine & Arts Festival returns Saturday

Mirror report

After taking last spring off because of COVID-19, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Wine and Arts Festival returns to downtown on Saturday.

The festival is a great time to gather family and friends for an evening of live music, food, art, shopping and wine tasting from premier Texas wineries.

Admission to the festival is free, but tickets for wine tasting are $30 and for beer tasting are $15, with a 21-or-over age requirement for both. Advance purchase of beer and wine tasting tickets are available online at a $5 discount each by visiting http://ow.ly/KJvc50Eurcj. Commemorative T-shirts will also be on sale for $15.

The Wine and Arts festival will feature 20 Texas wineries and 14 craft breweries. About 15 food vendors and more than 100 artisans and other vendors are lined up for the event.

The festival will last from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the wine tasting will begin at 2 and end at 8 p.m. There will be lots of entertainment all day, with live music by Josh Jaccard, Kadie Lynn and Double Ace. A Kid’s Zone will be set up as well.

This year’s festival sponsors include Vista Turf Lawn Care, Park Place Motorcars, Pestforce Treatment Solutions, United Rentals, Earth Tones Greenery, Liberty Gymnastics, Bloomfield Homes, Century 21 Judge Fite Company, The UPS Store, Lundberg Law PLLC, Pinnacle Bank, Midlothian Downtown Business Association, CBD American Shaman, Citizens National Bank of Texas, Elite Foot & Body Spa, and Methodist Midlothian.