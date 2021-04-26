8th Street Dance returns May 15

Mirror report

Midlothian’s annual 8th Street Dance returns on Saturday, May 15, featuring the popular disco-tribute band Le Freak from 7 to 10 p.m. To include a Kids Zone and food vendors, the free event will be held on North 8th Street between Avenue E and Main Street.

Le Freak gets its name from the 1978 disco hit made famous by the band Chic. Le Freak’s comedic stage show, complete with crazy wigs and flashy costumes, pays tribute to disco favorites from the 1970s, including tunes by the Bee Gees and Rick James. No stranger to the tribute band circuit, the band competed on America’s Got Talent in 2010, where they just missed making it to the quarterfinals.

Organized by Midlothian’s Parks and Recreation Department, the annual event does not require disco fandom or dancing enthusiasm to relax in a lawn chair and enjoy your friends and neighbors. Supported by sponsors Citizens National Bank of Texas, Centennial Roofing and Jyro Signs, the event promises ample entertainment for all. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/472/8th-Street-Dance.