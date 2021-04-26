Carpenter takes Carroll deputy post

Now that Midlothian ISD has a permanent new superintendent on the way, the district’s interim leader will soon be rejoining her former boss at his new school.

Interim superintendent and chief operations officer Dr. Courtney Carpenter has accepted a deputy superintendent position with Carroll ISD in Southlake, following in the footsteps of former MISD superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter.

Having worked previously with Ledbetter for more than five years, Carpenter has served MISD in multiple roles, including campus principal, executive director of innovation and learning, chief administrative officer and interim superintendent.

With more than 23 years of education experience, Carpenter’s wealth of knowledge made her the ideal choice for deputy superintendent, her once and future supervisor said.

“She’s just a great problem-solver,” Ledbetter told Southlake Style. “You could give her any problem, she’s great at working through it and developing solutions. I really believe she will be an excellent addition to the Dragon family. I can’t think of a better person to fill this position.”

Ledbetter was announced on Nov. 20 as the lone finalist for the Carroll ISD post. The move was not unexpected, as Ledbetter was a Carroll graduate and his father, Bob Ledbetter, was a longtime head football coach and athletic director there. Bob Ledbetter won three state championships and is a member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, as well as the recipient of numerous other honors.

Carpenter was appointed as interim superintendent by the MISD board of trustees during a meeting on Dec. 14.

The new MISD superintendent, Dr. JoAnn Fey, was named as the lone finalist on April 9 and is expected to assume her new duties on Friday after her 21-day waiting period ends.

According to the job description, Carpenter will supervise, evaluate and develop campus leadership in collaboration with superintendent Ledbetter throughout the district. She will be primarily responsible for overseeing the implementation of the district strategic plan and will serve as superintendent in Ledbetter’s absence.

"This is an incredible opportunity to join the CISD team,” Carpenter told MySouthlakeNews.com. "Carroll ISD has an incredible tradition of excellence, and I look forward to joining such a dynamic group of leaders and learners.”

The Carroll ISD board of trustees unanimously approved Carpenter’s hiring during its regular board meeting last Monday, April 19.