City Council approves SunOpta abatement

Economic development took center stage at last Tuesday’s Midlothian City Council meeting as councilmembers approved a property tax abatement and performance agreement for SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., as well as the creation of a separate tax increment reinvestment zone.

The council approved an 8-year tax abatement agreement with SunOpta that will begin at the end of 2022, when the proposed facility is expected to be complete. The abatement amount will be 65 percent for the first four years, and 55 percent for the next four years. The abatement will apply only to new taxable value and to real property; inventory will be taxed at the full rate.

The abatement also only applies to the city’s portion of the property tax; Midlothian ISD will still assess the full amount. Ellis County is working on a separate abatement agreement with SunOpta for its portion of the tax bill.

The SunOpta abatement will be for a planned 275,000-square-foot food and beverage manufacturing facility on 30 acres in the RailPort Business Park. A future expansion to a total of 400,000 square feet is planned, making a total capital investment of more than $200 million, Midlothian Economic Development president and CEO Kyle Kinateder told the council.

If and when an expansion is completed, a second phase of the abatement would kick in, covering the added value for an additional eight years at an abatement rate of 70 percent.

“This is a very strong project,” Kinateder said, “both in terms of taxable value and in terms of the jobs and wages that are associated with it. This is above and beyond the majority of projects that we see.”

The new facility is projected to employ 185 workers with an average of $58,000 per year. The performance agreement sets a minimum of 106 full-time jobs and an annual payroll of between $6.2 and $6.9 million in order to maintain the abatement. Related to that, the council separately approved an MED grant of $200,000 to SunOpta conditioned upon these minimum requirements.

The new tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, is for the Bridgewater development and has been in the works for many months and years, assistant city manager Clyde Melick said. Any expansion of the zone through property purchases would require an amended TIRZ, Melick added.

The council also granted easements within Midlothian Business Park to Trinity River Authority for a sewer line and to Oncor Electric Delivery for running of a power line to facilities in the park.

Councilmembers Ted Miller and Clark Wickliffe were absent.

Other items

• Consent agenda items included the approval of previous minutes; user agreements with the cities of Ennis, Garrett, Maypearl and Palmer, Emergency Services District No. 6 and Maypearl ISD for participation in the ever-expanding Ellis Countywide Radio System operated by Midlothian; relocation of an existing water line and abandonment of a water line easement along V.V. Jones Road; and an event authorization for Evening of Jazz, an outdoor concert hosted by the Midlothian High School Jazz Band scheduled for Friday, May 14.

• Councilmembers approved a five-year plan to project future needs for the city’s general fund, utility fund, Conference Center and Senior Citizens Center through the end of the 2026 fiscal year. City finance director Ann Honza provided an overview of the plan.

• A specific-use permit for a White Rhino coffee shop on the south side of George Hooper Road was approved. The drive-thru requires an SUP, city planning director Trenton Robertson said. Traffic patterns onsite drew lengthy discussion. A complicating factor in locating the building was a private deed restriction covenant that prohibits restaurants from blocking the street view of the adjacent Brookshire’s supermarket.

• A special exemption was granted to allow a property at 511 North 9th Street to continue to use a grassy area for overflow parking. The grass parking lot has been in place since the 1980s but was found in December to be out of compliance with city parking lot codes.

• A zoning change was approved for a planned development for Lighthouse Church at 1400 North 9th Street to allow for a new chapel and administrative office building as well as a new electronic message sign. The original sanctuary was destroyed by a tornado on Oct. 20, 2019.

• Traffic control options were discussed for the intersection of North 8th Street and West Avenue F. The council had previously brought up hazardous conditions at this intersection in October. Melick said the goal is to calm downtown traffic and make it pedestrian-friendly.

• The council discussed a transition plan to implement Phase 1 of city improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Honza said the approval of bond propositions for a new City Hall and public safety headquarters will correct a number of deficiencies, as these new structures will be ADA-compliant.

• Following an executive session, the council took no public action.