Colclasure inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Mirror report

Emily Colclasure of Midlothian was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Colclasure was initiated at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Colclasure is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

3 local Ole Miss grads

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi will celebrate more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university's 168th Commencement exercises April 29 - May 2.

The following local students are candidates for graduation:

Lauren Kaley Blackburn of Midlothian is a candidate for a Bachelor of Accountancy. Blackburn is an Accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.

Kristan Bailey Watson of Midlothian is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science. Watson is a Dietetics and Nutrition major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Brady Womack of Midlothian is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Womack is a Marketing major in the School of Business Administration.

"This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement," said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities."

Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, will deliver the Commencement address, which will take place at 8 a.m. May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6-8. Morning convocation is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 8 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.