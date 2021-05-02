Nature Walks resume at Mockingbird Park

Mirror report

Texas Master Naturalists, Indian Trail Chapter has kicked off its 2021 season of Nature Walks at the City of Midlothian’s Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road.

Walks will be scheduled at Mockingbird Nature Park throughout the spring, summer, and into fall on Saturdays, May 15, June 19, September 18, and October 16 starting at 9 a.m. In the event of rain, walks will be cancelled.

Participants will enjoy a guided ½-mile walk to learn about the wildflowers, native plants, and animal life of the park. Closed-toe shoes, comfortable outdoor clothing, and insect repellent are recommended. This event is free and open to children and adults.

For questions call 972-775-7177. For more information about the Indian Trail Chapter, visit https://txmn.org/indiantrail/.

Mockingbird Nature Park is a 62-acre nature park, featuring hiking trails, public restrooms, butterfly garden, pond, bluebird nest boxes, boardwalk, and native grass areas. The city partners with the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists for the development of this park.