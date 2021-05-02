New superintendent’s hiring is made official

All Dr. JoAnn Fey had to do was wait a state-mandated 21 days before officially becoming Midlothian Independent School District’s new superintendent of schools.

Fey was unanimously approved by the MISD board of trustees on Friday as the new superintendent and signed her contract, closing a hiring process that began last November with the departure of the former superintendent. Fey’s official start date with MISD will be June 1.

The MISD board unanimously named Fey as the lone finalist for the job during a special meeting on April 9, starting the 21-day waiting period that is required before a superintendent can sign a contract and begin working.

Fey said at the time she is excited to take on this role and inspire excellence for students and the community.

“When we make decisions that are purposeful and what is best for every student in our district, we grow our students into the great leaders for our city, state and country,” she said. “I believe our district will lead the nation in and out of the classroom.”

MISD’s search for a new superintendent began on Nov. 20, when former superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter was named the lone finalist for the post at Carroll ISD in Southlake. The board of trustees approved a timeline for hiring a replacement that culminated with the naming of Fey as the lone finalist.

With more than 25 years of experience, Fey started her career in Southwest Independent School District in San Antonio as a career and technology teacher and head girls’ basketball coach at Southwest High School, where she graduated in 1989.

As a stellar student and athlete, she attended Southern Methodist University and was inducted into the SMU Athletic Hall of Fame in track and field. From there, she started her teaching career in 1996.

In August 2004, she became academic dean of Southwest High School and in 2007 was named principal. In 2012, she was named the executive director of leadership development and then in 2013 was named assistant superintendent, where she currently oversees administration, human resources, curriculum and instruction. Today, Southwest ISD serves 14,000 students with more than 1,850 staff members.

Fey received her Master’s of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, Master’s of Education in Instructional Technology, Curriculum and Instruction from Houston Baptist University and her Doctorate from Lamar University in 2014.

Dr. Fey has been married for nearly 28 years to William Fey, who is a civil engineer. They have two daughters and a son. Jacob is a graduating senior at Texas A&M-Kingsville, Morgan is completing her first year at Rice University, and Madeleine is completing her freshman year of high school and will be enrolling in MISD in the fall.