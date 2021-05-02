Tickets for Daddy-Daughter Dance on sale

Mirror report

A superhero theme provides the inspiration for this year’s Daddy-Daughter Dance to be held at the Midlothian Conference Center on Friday, June 18 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

For $30 per couple ($10 per additional daughter) guests will enjoy dinner, dancing, a souvenir photo, and more.

With tickets on sale as of Monday, previous events have been wildly popular and typically sell out. Themes have included a ’50s sock hop and Arabian nights with creative and fanciful decorations and theme-related activities adding to the ambience and fun.

Tickets can be purchased by phone from the Conference Center at 972-775-7125 or in person at the Conference Center, located at 1 Community Circle, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.