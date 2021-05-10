Leadership Midlothian to celebrate graduates

Mirror report

Registration is now open for the Leadership Midlothian Graduation and 25th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, May 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center at 1 Community Circle.

The program’s classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored at the event and the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year will also be recognized.

All past classes of Leadership Midlothian are invited to join in this special celebration and classmates are encouraged to attend.

To register, contact the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce at 972-723-8600, visit the Chamber website at www.MidlothianChamber.org or email info@midlothianchamber.org .

All members of the Leadership Midlothian Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be admitted without charge and may bring one guest for free, with additional tickets available for purchase for additional guests. Cost for alumni and guests is $20 per person and $30 per person for walk-in (not pre-registered).

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield is the presenting sponsor. Community partnerships for the event are also available for $250, which includes a reserved table for 4, premium location, logo in program and acknowledgement from podium. Reserved tables for 4 are also available for $100.