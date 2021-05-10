Methodist to provide vaccines for prep athletes

Mirror report

For years, Methodist Health System has worked with local school districts to perform sports physicals and echocardiograms on young student-athletes so they are cleared to play school sports.

This year, Methodist added something new to those sports physicals: a COVID-19 vaccine. For students 16 and older who wanted one, Methodist administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to dozens of young athletes from Grand Prairie ISD when they came to get their annual sports physicals at the Methodist Family Health Center in South Grand Prairie. The students will return to the same clinic in three weeks for their second dose.

Over the next few weeks, Methodist will be doing the same for students in Mansfield and Midlothian ISDs. By then, it’s Methodist’s hope that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will approve the Pfizer vaccine for use in those aged 12 and up, and an even larger group of young athletes can be vaccinated.