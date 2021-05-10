Mid-Way Airport Board to meet Thursday

A number of items will be considered by the Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The board will discuss starting a “Be a Good Neighbor Program” for the airport, as well as consider future airport events. Board members will also receive an update on airport ground leases.

The consent agenda includes approval of the minutes of the board’s March 18 meeting; financial report; manager’s report; airport operation’s report; and FBO report.

The Joint Airport Board consists of three regular members from Midlothian, three regular members from Waxahachie, and one rotating board member appointed by each city on an alternating basis. Each board member is appointed for a three-year term.

Members of the board are Drew Sambell, Chairman; Alex Smith, Vice Chairman; Randall Porche; Kent McGuire; Nanette Paghi; Larry Huntley; and Michael Williams.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the upstairs common area of Mid-Way Regional Airport at 131 Airport Drive in Midlothian.