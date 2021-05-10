Midlo Lions Club hosts successful pancake breakfast

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The local Lions Club has been hosting its very own pancake breakfasts in Midlothian since the late 1950s.

Over time, the event now generally carries through with two breakfasts annually to fund several local charities. These get-togethers are always a wonderful fundraiser for their organization, plus it is also a great way of interacting with their members, friends, and local community patrons.

This past Saturday, May 8, was another fine example of spreading their love and raising awareness of their worthwhile organization that is all about serving their community. This Lions chapter is a non-profit service group made up of men and women volunteers who want to make a difference in their city and the surrounding areas.

The funds raised at this event will impact the community as the club helps provide many services in Midlothian such as some of the following: support to Manna House, support Texas Lions’ Camp, community senior adults, scholarships for high school students, eye screening clinics at local schools with eyeglasses fitting and others.

The local Lions Club meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month at the Midlothian Civic Center, 224 South 11th Street. For more information, please contact Midlothian Lions Club President Gary Vineyard, Jr. at 469-471-2133 or by email at gwvineyard44@gmail.com.