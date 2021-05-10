MPD names Vinson officer of quarter

Mirror report

Officer Chris Vinson has been named as the Midlothian Police Department’s newest Officer of the Quarter.

Officer Vinson is a member of the city’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement team. He is recognized statewide as an authority on highway safety. Chris has been commended on his compliance programs not only by local residents, but also by the owner/operators of the vehicles themselves.

Officer Vinson has helped other agencies craft their commercial vehicle teams and has served on various boards and committees to ensure the establishment of fair and equitable laws regarding vehicle commerce.

Officer Vinson is also a member of our Unmanned Aircraft System team. Earlier this year, he took his own personal time to learn special UAS mapping software that helps us reconstruct accidents and chart crime scenes more efficiently from the air. He solicited donations for supplies and helped construct a drone training course for a UAS operations class hosted here at MPD. Over 30 public safety drone operators from 13 different federal, state and local agencies received much-needed UAS training.

On three separate occasions this year, Officer Vinson has been called upon by another area police department to assist with searches for the bodies of homicide victims and to utilize his UAS skills to chart the recovery locations.

For his dedication to the citizens of Midlothian, as well as the greater Metroplex region, Officer Chris Vinson is honored as the Officer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2021.