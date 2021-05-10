Pickleball Paradise TX opens in Midlothian

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony and Grand Opening weekend event took place on May 1-2 for Midlothian’s brand new “Pickleball Paradise TX”.

Michelle (Knipp) Cornish is the owner of the new sports venue, and she and her husband, Simon Cornish, are tennis pros and coaches who both played their college tennis at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan.

The couple relocated to the Dallas area a couple of years ago, and then found their dream country home in Midlothian and moved in last September. An added bonus was the other acreage needed for their vision of starting the up-and-coming new sport of pickleball in Ellis County and the surrounding areas.

The Grand Opening featured special guests from the pickleball community. In fact, two pickleball instructors and top-notch players were on-hand to demonstrate the game to interested visitors and court participants. Mr. Ben Paquette is the Pickleball Director at Dallas’ Brookhaven Country Club. He is a very passionate and popular pickleball coach in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex area. He held several afternoon clinics for on-site enthusiasts. Another pro coach at the event was Ms. Taylor Taylor from the Memphis, Tennessee area. She also assisted in various ways to aid in the success of the 2-day event. She works for “Pickleball Professional Registry” as a coach developer, training coaches to be certified in Pickleball teaching skills.

According to Coach Michelle Cornish, “We’ve had quite a good crowd for both days of the opening, especially given all the overcast and misty conditions over the weekend. We have had folks from Austin, Cleburne, Dallas, Pleasant Grove, etc. There was also a great deal of interest from people from our general area – Cedar Hill, Waxahachie, and, of course, Midlothian. I am very thankful for the great turnout.”

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Some of the offerings at the Grand Opening were: some pickleball instructional sessions, some foursomes playing games on the courts, some fun drills, and there were prizes given away at raffle drawings on both days. In addition, there was a display of products the Cornish family will be selling – like apparel, equipment, and etc. in the confounds of their “pro shop”.

For more information to learn about membership at Pickleball Paradise TX, how to sign-up for leagues and/or for lessons, please contact Michelle Cornish in any of the convenient ways listed below. Pickleball is highly approved for children ages 8 and up, and the sport is encouraged for mobile seniors of any age.

* Facebook – www.facebook.com/groups/pickleballparadisetxeventsandinfo/

* Email – pickleballparadisetx@gmail.com

* Instagram – pickleballparadisetx and PBParadiseTX

* Twitter – https://twitter.com/PBParadiseTX

* Website – www.pickleballparadisetx.com