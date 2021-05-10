Trinity Christian School forms partnership

Mirror report

Texas Leadership Public Schools officially announced their partnership with Trinity Christian School and the addition of a campus, to be located at 1231 E. Pleasant Run Road in Cedar Hill.

This addition of Kindergarten through 12th grade was approved by the Texas Education Agency on March 23.

In addition to the partnership, both Texas Leadership of Arlington and Trinity Christian School will be newly-named Trinity Leadership Public School as of May 22.

“We are excited about this partnership,” says Superintendent Ron Ledbetter. “By shifting the Trinity Christian School model from a Private School to a Public Charter School, students now have the chance to take part in enhanced programs at Trinity Leadership and it will give families in the community a leadership-minded, free school choice.”

Open enrollment for Trinity Leadership is underway and the school says they are still accepting new families for the 2021-2022 school year.

Trinity Leadership will be having an open house for new and interested families at their Arlington campus located at 2001 Brown Blvd on Monday, May 17 from 9 –11 a.m.

Texas Leadership Public Schools is a non-profit network of free, public charter schools that is open to all students.

Having its start in 2009 with 600 students in one city, it has grown to over 2,900 students in 5 cities including San Angelo, Midland, Abilene, Arlington and Cedar Hill (newest campus). To learn more or to enroll for the 2021-2022 School Year, please visit TrinityLeadership.net/Enroll

Trinity partners with Amazon

Trinity Leadership Public School is excited to announce its recent partnership and acceptance into the prestigious Amazon Future Engineer program.

Trinity will receive support from Amazon to begin offering computer science classes to grades 6-8 (Junior High) this fall (August 2021).

The school is one of 1,000 across the United States chosen to participate and making computer science accessible in the Big Country.

Project STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) is the curriculum provider, and along with Amazon-funded resources will support preparatory lessons, tutorials, and professional development for teachers.

In addition, the program offers fully-sequenced digital curriculum for students, and live online support every day.

These courses are designed to inspire, prepare, and propel students in their pursuit of computer science education.

“We knew that the area of Computer Sciences was a huge need for our Junior High students in Arlington, Cedar Hill and the surrounding areas,” says District Director, Dr. Pam Hailey. “There had been recent studies by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that told us this past year there are approximately 1.4 million computer-science-related jobs available and only 400,000 computer science graduates across the U.S. with the skills to apply for those jobs. Seeing that need means that we have a chance at Trinity Leadership to fill it!”

“We want students to have the ability totake STEM courses while in Middle School, preparing them for Advanced/Honors Courses once they get to High School,” Hailey adds. ”The Amazon Future Engineer is a four-part childhood-to-career program intended to prepare students to pursue a career in the growing field of computer science. In addition, Amazon awards 100 students [who apply] with four-year $10,000 scholarships, as well as guaranteed and paid Amazon internships to gain work experience. “The possibilities truly are endless and we are excited to be a part!”