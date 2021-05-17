2 from Midlothian shot, 1 dead in DeSoto

Nataly Keomoungkhoun

The Dallas Morning News

Police are investigating a double shooting after a man was fatally shot and a woman was wounded in a car in DeSoto on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the gates of a home in the 300 block of South Elerson Road shortly after 9 p.m. and found 34-year-old Randall Thornhill of Midlothian dead in the driver’s seat of a car from multiple gunshot wounds.

His passenger, 29-year-old Heather French, also of Midlothian, was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A 5-year-old was found unharmed in the backseat, police said. Police did not say what the relationship was among the three victims.

Police said the car was waiting to enter the property when the shooting occurred.

After a preliminary investigation, police said they believe the suspect is a young man who was wearing a dark green hoodie and fled the shooting on foot. He remains at large.

Detectives are asking people who live along South Elerson Drive, Northlake Drive and Eagle Drive in DeSoto to check their cameras from 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police are also asking residents in the area to remain aware of their surroundings and to report anything suspicious by calling 911 or 972-223-6111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the DeSoto police website.