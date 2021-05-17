Le Freak disco band rocks downtown

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

In 2020 COVID-19 shut down last year’s annual 8th Street Dance, but it was back with vengeance on Saturday evening in a sea of free spirited dancers and music lovers who took to the pavement in front of the stage as set by the well-loved 1980s funk and disco band called Le Freak.

This entertaining band has performed numerous times for this yearly event in the past. But this year’s show seemed even more special. It brought out crowds like never seen before. Could it be that folks are tired of wearing masks and being cooped-up inside their homes?

It certainly appears so — as there were wall-to-wall people everywhere along the main street in downtown Midlothian on Saturday evening. The area was covered with lawn chairs, people standing and sitting wherever they could find an open spot, kids were pulled into the venue in wagons, some others sat on blankets, and much picnic food as well as food truck offerings were enjoyed by the huge crowd. The children also took advantage of a “free” Kid Zone area with several attractions especially for them.

And the perfect cool weather even enhanced the concert setting, too. Also, many of the downtown buildings were adorned with newly strung lights to create a beautiful skyline effect.

All in all, it was a wonderful and enjoyable evening to listen to music, enjoy some fellowship with others, and to bask once again in being a part of a thriving community and a good place to call home.