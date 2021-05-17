MISD masks optional for rest of school year

For the final days of the 2020-2021 school year, staff and students in the Midlothian Independent School District are allowed to take their masks off if they so desire.

Monday was the first day of a new optional mask policy that was unanimously approved in a special meeting of the MISD board of trustees last Thursday evening. During the meeting, the board lifted the mask mandate that had been in place ever since campuses reopened for face-to-face learning last year.

The new “recommended mask” protocol pertains to all MISD buildings and buses. In addition, the board approved the removal of all plexiglass partitions that were being used for COVID-19 mitigation.

MISD announced in a letter to parents that this change is to provide parents and staff a choice to wear masks for the remainder of this school year and into summer activities. The district will continue to follow current contact tracing and quarantine protocols until June 1, and will also continue to follow social distancing where feasible along with cleaning of the classrooms, buildings and buses at the beginning and end of each school day.

The district will continue to offer a virtual learning option for the remainder of the school year.

The MISD board’s decision came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15, which should greatly boost immunity in the secondary grades.

During Thursday’s meeting, MISD human resources director Shorr Heathcote said mitigation efforts for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year can be re-evaluated at either the June or July board meeting, and that a final decision can also be made on virtual learning pending legislative action.

Heathcote said there were seven cases of COVID-19 across the entire almost-10,000-student district last week.

Other items

• Interim superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter was recognized for her service to the district in her final MISD board meeting. Carpenter will be rejoining her former boss, Dr. Lane Ledbetter, with Carroll ISD. Later in the meeting, the board approved MISD assistant superintendent for finance Jim Norris as acting superintendent until MISD’s new leader, Dr. JoAnn Fey, officially takes over on June 1.

• Members of the Elementary School No. 8 naming committee presented a list of seven names of former MISD educators chosen as finalists: C.N. Arnold, Jean Coleman, Brenda Folsom, Nella Fay Isom, Pam Norman, Joyce Thompson and Clarene Warren. In light of having so many deserving candidates, board president Matt Sanders recommended reviewing the district naming policy to expand it to naming other facilities within the district. The final decision on the new school’s name was scheduled for Monday night’s meeting.

• The board took a glimpse at the 2021-2022 budget through a presentation from Norris. Growing average daily attendance, increased property tax values and federal stimulus money will mean more revenue for the district, Norris said. Current bills working through the Texas Legislature could also affect school funding, he added. A public hearing and final vote on the new budget will be held June 21, with a tax rate approval vote set for Aug. 16.

• MISD senior executive director of curriculum and instruction Shelle Blaylock presented the district’s summer learning plan for students. Summer school will be offered in June and July for elementary students in need of additional instructional support. Summer school will also be available to middle school students from June 7-24, and high school students in two sessions from June 7-17 and July 5-15.

• Trustees reviewed the MAP Growth universal screening program for assessment of student learning needs across the district in grades K-12. If adopted, the program will be implemented in the middle and high school grades in 2021-2022, and in elementary grades in 2022-2023, Blaylock said.

• A renovation of MHS Arena was approved at a cost of about $688,000. Norris said the floor will be renewed and lighting will be updated over the summer, and a video board will replace the gondola on one end of the arena.

• Four new positions were approved for the 2021-2022 school year.

• Annual contracts with Region 10 were also approved for the upcoming school year.