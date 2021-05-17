Honoring the fallen, as officer recovers

As Midlothian Police Department officers marked National Police Officers’ Week, they not only honored the fallen but also gave thoughts and prayers to one of their own who had a narrow escape from death.

Hill County Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Cordell, who also works part-time with Midlothian PD, was shot and wounded on Thursday afternoon during a high-speed chase that began in Ellis County and ended in Alvarado with two teen suspects in custody. Both suspects were wounded in a shootout at the end of the chase, and one later died.

The chase started with officers trying to catch a pair of aggravated assault suspects in Ellis County. The suspects fled, and the ensuing chase went into Hill County and then north into Johnson County, where the chase ended.

Cordell was wounded as he was attempting to prevent the suspects from entering Interstate 35W. One of the suspects opened fire on his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through the windshield of the patrol car and struck Cordell on the left side of his face. The windshield appears to have absorbed much of the force of the bullet, likely sparing Cordell’s life.

Cordell was transported by air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, but his wound was not life-threatening. Cordell was kept overnight and released.

Early Sunday morning, Cordell posted a video on Facebook from his home with a heavy bandage covering his left cheek. Cordell said he was going to have surgery on Monday to remove bullet fragments.

“I’ve had this amazing outpouring of love from friends and family and I just want to say thank you to each and every person that has supported me through this,” Cordell said. “It has been amazing. I can’t even tell you all the phone calls, tests, Facebook messages.”

Cordell’s close brush with tragedy came at the end of a week when Midlothian PD honored members of its police force, as well as its fallen officers.

Last Tuesday, the department held a ceremony to honor those officers who have lost their lives in service to the city, as well as other peace officers from across Ellis County. The ceremony was moved indoors to the Midlothian Conference Center because of weather.

Three Midlothian PD officers have given their lives in the line of duty. They are Officer Heather Phares (April 21, 2014); Officer George William Raffield Jr. (Oct. 23, 1987); and City Marshal Clark Blair (May 1, 1916).

On a lighter note, the community also honored the 77 current members of the department throughout National Police Officers’ Week. Methodist Midlothian Medical Center lit its exterior in blue all week, and many food and drink gifts were presented from local businesses and citizens.

Among the officers are two married couples: Sgt. Randy Allstot and Det. Erin Blust; and Officers Robert and Marissa Frazer. Also recognized was Officer Mark Holton, who has been with MPD for nearly 30 years.