Volleman’s coming to Midlothian

Milk in glass bottles seems like a product of bygone days. But a Texas dairy is bringing it back to Ellis County.

Volleman’s Dairy, based in the Hill Country town of Gustine, announced recently that its products will soon be available at Brookshire’s in Midlothian, family spokesperson Shelby Volleman told the Mirror. The farm already sells its brand in several stores across the Metroplex, including Central Market, Market Street and numerous smaller farm and health stores. Volleman’s recently debuted a half-and-half product by popular demand.

“From my in-laws coming over to America 28 years ago to start their own dairy, to bottling our own milk last year and growing that business exponentially, despite all odds, we have a very unique story to tell!” Shelby Volleman said.

The dairy also recently debuted pint-sized milk bottles in regular, vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors, all of which have proved popular as well.

The Volleman Dairy began in Holland in 1890 and later moved to Luxembourg, a tiny European country wedged among Germany, France and Belgium. In 1993, modern-day owners Frank and Annette Volleman saw an opportunity in Texas and packed up for America.

Today, Volleman’s is active in supporting numerous causes in the Lone Star State, including FFA.

Andrew Volleman, a son of the modern owners, explained the process of how the company’s milk is sent to market. The milk from the farm is sent by bulk tankers to the family’s processing facility, where it is quality-control tested and processed.

The fat is separated from the milk using a cold process to keep nutrients intact, and is re-added later to constitute the appropriate varieties (2%, whole, etc.) along with flavorings such as chocolate and strawberry. The milk is then pasteurized at a moderate temperature not to destroy the milk’s flavor before being bottled.

Bottles are reused where possible and fully cleansed and sanitized before reuse.