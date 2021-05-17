Westside Reserve plans amended

Changes to more than 500 acres of new development were discussed for almost an hour during last Monday night’s meeting of the Midlothian City Council before gaining ultimate approval.

Amendments to the tract, known as Planned Development District No. 18 or Westside Preserve, passed by a unanimous 6-0 vote after several changes were presented. The property lies between U.S. Highway 287 and Old Fort Worth Road, just west of the U.S. 287-67 interchange.

This planned development is mixed-use and the amendments generally involve the residential portions. City planning director Trenton Robertson said the changes include soil treatment to prevent potential vertical rise of more than 2 inches; a request to allow 50 percent of homes to be greater than 1,850 square feet; the use of postal cluster boxes that are now required by the U.S. Postal Service; interior site setbacks of 5 feet instead of 6 feet; and an update of the overall site plan from 787 lots to 772.

The most complicated part was the soil. The development lies in what is known as the Eagle Ford Shale geologic formation, which is prone to soils that can rise with added moisture and cause foundation and pavement damage.

City executive director of engineering and utilities Mike Adams said vertical rise of more than 4 inches can cause serious problems and recommended allowance of no more than 3 inches of rise. Robertson said a city ordinance adopted in 2007 sets a standard of 2 inches or less.

Developer Terrance Jobe told the council that water injection was the most common way to treat soils to prevent vertical rise, but an environmentally-friendly chemical injection is available that is permanent and more effective.

Robertson said the percentage of homes of certain sizes in the existing PD is broken down into four categories, with 25 percent of homes each falling within a size range, the smallest being 1,500 square feet and the largest exceeding 2,000 square feet. The change was made to allow for 50 percent of homes to be greater than 1,850 square feet.

The USPS recently changed its policy to require cluster boxes instead of standalone mailboxes for mail delivery in new subdivisions. Robertson said city ordinances require cluster boxes to be encased in masonry or in a sheltered enclosure, but the developer was requesting a variance to install decorative metal boxes.

Regarding a similar situation with cluster mailboxes in The Grove subdivision, the council approved a variance to allow decorative boxes with no masonry in subsequent phases within that subdivision.

Councilmember Wayne Sibley was absent.

Other items

• Re-elected councilmembers Justin Coffman and Hud Hartson were sworn in to new 3-year terms. Coffman was unopposed for re-election, and Hartson won a majority of votes in a 3-way race on May 1. Coffman, however, declined to continue as mayor pro tem and the honor was passed to councilmember Ted Miller.

• Mayor Richard Reno recognized the Heritage High School girls’ soccer team with a proclamation declaring May 11 as Heritage Jaguar Soccer Day for winning the Class 4A state championship on April 16. Reno also proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Month in the city.

• Three police officers recognized in Midlothian city history as having given their lives in the line of duty — city marshal Clark Blair in 1916, patrolman George William Ratliff Jr. in 1987 and officer Heather L. Phares in 2014 — were honored through a proclamation given by Reno. The week of May 11 is marked as National Law Enforcement Week.

• The council discussed a proposal to convert the vacated Fire Station No. 1 across from City Hall into a new headquarters of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president and CEO Laura Terhune said the need for a visitor center was identified when she took over as president, and the current Chamber headquarters is inadequate for that use as well as for large Chamber gatherings. Terhune also proposed locating a business incubator in the building and said the Chamber would pay for improvements. The use of the former station would likely be temporary, as the new City Hall will be built at that location through passage of a city bond issue.

• Terhune thanked the city for its support of the Wine and Arts Festival on May 1, which was well-attended with up to 6,000 patrons, she said. Mayor Reno congratulated Terhune for the festival’s success.

• Dr. Laura Hunt, a leader in the Midlothian Breathe organization, told the council that her organization is “shifting gears from offense to defense,” following the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s recent approval of a change in how the local Holcim Lafarge plant generates energy. Hunt said her organization is seeking the approval of 22 air quality monitoring stations in and around the city to capture air pollution from all directions.

• Janette Underwood with Navarro College announced that the Midlothian campus will be beginning a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) program in the fall of 2021 and all 30 spots are filled.

• Approved consent agenda items included minutes from the previous meeting; a $19,000 expenditure from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the city for a study to update Jaycee Park; and a self-evaluation and transition plan to bring the city into full Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

• A specific-use permit to allow minor motor vehicle repair at an existing tire shop at 101 West Avenue E was denied after an extended discussion, 5-1, with councilmember Clark Wickliffe voting to approve. The current shop is grandfathered in and will still be allowed to perform tire repairs and state inspections. The reason for the denial was that the shop does not conform with the city’s downtown master plan and an SUP would make the property’s use more or less permanent.

• A 7-acre property on the south side of U.S. 287 near its intersection with Walnut Grove and Plainview Roads was rezoned to entirely Commercial. The property was previously split between Agricultural and Commercial zones. The tract will be developed for future commercial use.

• The council amended the city’s subdivision ordinance by defining street right-of-way width standards at 60 feet in order to clear up a discrepancy in the ordinance.

• Councilmembers OK’d an amendment adjusting the current Midlothian Economic Development budget to allow for $1.19 million in expenditures. Those items include hiring of a consultant, payoff of remaining debt for Midlothian Business Park, and other operating costs.

• MED president and CEO Kyle Kinateder presented the organization’s 5-Year Focus on Projects strategic plan, highlighting the community’s assets that can be leveraged into developing the city’s economy. Kinateder said the plan will be integrated into MED’s annual work plans and budgets.

• Following an executive session, the council took no public action.