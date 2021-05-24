Bridges ‘Party in the Park’ set for June 26

Mirror report

Midlothian-based Bridges Training Foundation has announced its inaugural “Great Inclusion Race & Party in the Park” to be held Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park.

The event will help build connected lives for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This first-ever scavenger hunt and obstacle course will require racers to perform tasks at designated community locations while competing with participating teams for prizes. Families, church and business groups, and other participants from around the community navigate obstacles designed to simulate challenges that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — including visual impairment, mobility challenges, dyslexia, hearing impairment, and more — overcome in everyday tasks.

Event attendees will also enjoy arts and crafts, food trucks, music, and more than 55 vendors at the Party in the Park.

Party in the Park is free, with a $100 per vehicle entry fee for the race event. All proceeds from this event will support Bridges Training Foundation and its four divisions: advocacy, workforce, social, and housing.

“Bridges is so excited to present the first-ever Inclusion Race,” said MeLissa Boler, Executive Director and CEO of Bridges. “The event was created to bring disability awareness and highlight the amazing city of Midlothian. There is something for everyone and that is what inclusion means.”

Visit https://bridgestf.org/inclusion-race.html for more information or call 469-672-6902.

Founded in 2012 by MeLissa and Michael Boler, Bridges Training Foundation is a complete life center for individuals with disabilities or special needs, their families, and the greater community. Their mission is to elevate lives beyond limits and labels toward more independent living through education and encouragement — one person, one family, one community at a time.

Bridges makes a lifetime provider commitment to each client, offering vocational exploration, developmental training in interpersonal skills, financial literacy training, and more. Individuals served by Bridges make a difference in their own lives, which impacts the entire community in very tangible ways.