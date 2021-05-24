Virtual community forum on Alzheimer’s

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — The public is invited to share thoughts about how the Alzheimer’s Association can help people in and around the community of Mansfield, Burleson and Midlothian in a community forum on Wednesday, May 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“This is a virtual Community Forum,” says Holly Taylor, Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas chapter. “We’ll be discussing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss.”

With over 400,000 Texans living with Alzheimer’s and over one million caregivers, there are few families not untouched by this disease.

“The truth is that one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia,” says Taylor. “Nationwide, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.”

The community forum is free, but registration is required. Attendees can register at alznct.news/MansfieldCF or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Alzheimer’s Facts

• 1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia

• Approximately 400,000 Texans have Alzheimer's

• Texas ranks 4th in number of Alzheimer's cases and 2nd in Alzheimer's deaths

• Alzheimer's disease is the 5th leading cause of death in the U.S.

• In the U.S., someone develops Alzheimer's every 65 seconds