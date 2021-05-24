Methodist Midlothian offers physicals, vaccines June 5

Mirror report

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center is partnering with Midlothian ISD to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and UIL sports physicals to student athletes in middle and high school. The vaccination clinic, physicals, and echocardiograms will take place at Methodist Family Health Center-Midlothian (979 Don Floyd Drive, Suite 124) on June 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Methodist Health System will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to those age 12 and up during the event on a first-come, first served basis. This service is available to all residents, not just student athletes, and will be conducted during the same time as the sports physicals. Methodist has administered more than 70,000 vaccines to its employees, patients, first responders, teachers, and members of the public.

“Methodist Midlothian is proud to offer these combined services for students in the region. Our medical staff is committed to do everything possible to make getting the COVID-19 vaccine as easy as possible, and we’re thrilled to expand the accessibility to residents in Midlothian,” said Methodist Midlothian Administrator Jary Ganske. “We believe these vaccines are key to getting our schools back to normal and beyond the pandemic.”

Free, optional echocardiogram screenings are also available with an appointment during the event. During an echocardiogram, an ultrasound is used to examine the heart, so physicians can detect potential abnormalities or other cardiovascular conditions that may affect student athletes. Parents of middle school and high school student athletes who wish to participate in the echocardiogram screening must complete a medical history questionnaire and sign medical releases before the screening. The forms are available from the school’s athletic directors or on the website.

The sports physicals and echocardiogram screenings will be performed by volunteer nurses, allied health professionals, and independently practicing physicians from Methodist Midlothian. Sports echos will be led by Alan Taylor, MD, and Levi Rice, DO, cardiologists on the medical staff at Methodist Midlothian. The sports physicals will be performed by a team of doctors led by Shaun Garff, DO, and Jeff McDaniel, MD, sports medicine physicians on the medical staff at Methodist Midlothian.

“Requiring a physical for our student athletes is a top priority for their safety going into the new school year,” said Midlothian ISD Athletic Director Todd York. “This is a tremendous undertaking and could not be done without the generous donation of time by our medical community.”

A sports physical is not intended to replace a student’s regular physical exam with their primary care physician, but it will meet UIL requirements to medically clear students before they can participate in any organized sports activity. The echocardiogram procedure is a screening exam and does not rule out all heart-related causes of illness.