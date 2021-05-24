Midlothian’s free movie series kicks off with ‘Frozen II’

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian's 2021 Movies in the Park schedule includes three popular family movies, kicking off with “Frozen II” on Saturday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. at Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” will follow on July 17, and “Tom & Jerry” will be shown on August 7.

Movies in the Park are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the event sponsor Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Marco’s Pizza and Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware are also supporters of the series.

Movies will begin at dark and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets upon which to sit. In case of rain, movies will be rescheduled for the following Saturday.

For more information and updates, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/movies.