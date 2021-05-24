Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of Midlothian man

Nataly Keomoungkhoun and Kelli Smith

The Dallas Morning News

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Arizona in connection with a double shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman in a car in DeSoto a week ago.

Evan McMaryion was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DeSoto police announced Saturday.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. May 15 to a home in the 300 block of South Elerson Road, where they found 34-year-old Randall Thornhill of Midlothian dead in the driver’s seat of his 2008 Mazda 3 from gunshots.

His passenger, 29-year-old Heather French, also of Midlothian, was wounded and has been recovering from her injuries, police said. Thornhill’s 5-year-old stepson was found unharmed in the back seat, police said.

Police said that Thornhill was dropping off his stepson and that the car was waiting outside a gate to enter the property when the shooting happened. Police believe the gunman was trying to steal the car.

DeSoto investigators said they tracked McMaryion to Pinal County, Ariz., where authorities arrested him Tuesday on suspicion of theft of means of transportation. He now faces extradition to Texas, police said.

DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa said at a news conference Saturday that the city had seen an uptick in gun violence but that officers have worked quickly to make arrests and officials are preparing more crime-prevention programs.

Costa referenced the recent fatal shootings in DeSoto of Camran Kashawn Collier and Kolby Marquise Graham, calling the cases “just senseless acts of gun violence that is also common in today’s society.”

“The murder rate is up all over this region as well as the nation,” Costa said. “I think gun violence has just taken over and there is people out there that don’t value life or respect other people’s property and so it’s easy to use a gun or violence.

“I encourage every citizen in DeSoto that if they see something, then please, say something,” Costa said. “All information is valuable when it comes to solving these types of cases.”