A.H. Meadows Public Library announces summer reading program

Mirror report

A.H. Meadows Library’s Summer Reading Program for pre-K through 5th grade is called “Tails and Tales.” The program will run from June 7 to July 29.

Children may earn a prize for every five books they read or have read to them. In all, there are eight prizes. Reading logs and goodie bags may be picked up beginning Monday, June 7 at the Library, which is located inside Midlothian High School at 923 S. 9th Street. Library hours throughout the summer are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Friday and Sunday.

This program is developed by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, which is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Library of Michigan. A selection of books around the animal theme will be on display at the library and staff can help young readers with their selections.

The A.H. Meadows Library offers a wealth of resources for kids and adults, including online access to e-books and audiobooks, the New York Times, and TexShare Databases. The library catalog is also online. If you need a Library card, you can sign up on the Library web page at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/504/A-H-Meadows-Library.