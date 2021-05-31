ECSO announces 10 arrests in sting

Staff report

A countywide undercover operation against online solicitation of minors culminated last week with a total of 10 arrests and six suspects still at large, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Sheriff Brad Norman, County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery, Waxahachie Police Chief Wade Goolsby. and Midlothian Assistant Police Chief Scott Brown held a press conference on Friday at the Ellis County Historic Courthouse in Waxahachie to highlight the success from "Operation Genesis."

This operation was called Operation Genesis because it was the first of its kind in Ellis County and one that many agencies took part in. A total of nine law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

"We will actively pursue those who target our children," Norman said during the press conference.

Two of the suspects reside in Ellis County, and the other individuals are from across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

During the investigation, a total of 17 cases will be filed with the Ellis County District Attorney's Office against 16 suspects. Ten individuals have been arrested and the remaining six are being actively pursued.

Norman said the majority of the suspects were targeting young teen girls, most in the age range of 13 to 14 years old. Norman said parents must monitor whom their children are talking to, and how they are using their online devices.

“We would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies that took part for making this operation a success,” the ECSO said in a release on social media.