MEF reveals winner of logo competition

The Midlothian ISD Education Foundation (MEF) is proud to announce Amanda Wall, art instructor at Frank Seale Middle School in Midlothian, as the winner of its logo competition which took place from March 26 – April 30. Submissions were accepted online and were reviewed by 1558 Brand Agency, the administrator of the competition, and the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors.

The MEF put out a call to Midlothian ISD students and staff, Midlothian college students (Navarro College of Midlothian and Tarleton State University of Midlothian), and residents who reside in the MISD school zone for a new logo design that would represent the mission and vision of the foundation which is to support education programs for both students and staff of MISD.

“As MEF works to raise awareness of the foundation within the Midlothian community, we wanted to update our logo with something that shows our dedication to all MISD students and staff,” said Sheri Brezeale, MEF executive director. “We thought the best way to do that was to open up a contest to the Midlothian community and our MISD students and staff members.”

After the entries were narrowed down from more than 90 submissions to the top five, Wall’s logo was ultimately selected by the MEF Board of Directors as the winning design.

“Mrs. Wall did an amazing job at connecting MEF to the district with the use of a similar ‘M’ in the logo and kept our focus on supporting education in the district with the graduation cap,” said Brezeale. “I also love how she connected our community with the MHS blue and the Heritage red in the full-color logo.”

While pursuing the logo refresh, the foundation sought to add a new perspective to its identity while remaining aligned with the overall Midlothian ISD brand.

“After 16 years with our current MEF logo, the MEF board thought it would be a good time to update our look, as well as to have a renewed launch of our mission and our vision,” said Anna Hammonds, president of the MEF Board of Directors. “We hope to propel the foundation to a new level, and an updated logo is our first step in doing so. Our community needs to know who MEF is, and what we are here to do, so they can join us. We’re hoping a launch of an updated logo will help us to continue to get the word out about how we’re serving the students and staff of MISD, as well as to bring us to our next level of excellence.”

Wall was notified she was the competition’s winner during a surprise visit to her classroom from the MEF Board during the school day on Wednesday, May 26. She was awarded a $100 Visa gift card, Midlothian ISD apparel, a 4-pack of season tickets to football games for both MISD high schools (home games/reserved seating), and more. Her logo will soon be visible across a variety of MEF marketing platforms.

“The Midlothian ISD Education Foundation is here to support Midlothian ISD’s mission and serve MISD students and staff members, so it pleases me so much that an MISD staff member won this logo competition,” said Brezeale.

The Midlothian ISD Education Foundation was founded in 2004 to support the educational programs for both students and staff of MISD. The foundation works to provide funds for educational programs and activities that either have not been funded or have been under-funded because of budgetary constraints. The MEF fosters creative approaches to funding education through private grants and involvement, and awards foundation funds through a volunteer board of directors made up of business, community, and educational leaders. For more information, please visit https://www.misd.gs/community/education-foundation.