Newborns at Methodist Mansfield get patriotic caps

MANSFIELD — A baby boy, whose dad is in the Air Force Reserve in Fort Worth, was the first to receive a red, white, and blue cap from labor and delivery nurses at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Ariyan Azad Bozorgnia was born at 10:36 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, weighing in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

This was already a patriotic family! His father, Hassan Bozorgnia, is a Technical Sergeant with the Air Force Reserve in Fort Worth. Sgt. Bozorgnia and his wife, Jennifer, live in Midlothian. Ariyan is the couple’s fourth child.

Little Ariyan will be in good company. The nurses at Methodist Mansfield will make sure every baby born over the long holiday weekend received a patriotic cap, handmade and donated by a local resident.