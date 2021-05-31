Itasca Foster Care Village seeks families

Staff report

The Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services Foster Care Village in Itasca invites couples to consider fostering children in a supportive community. Families move into a large home, rent-free, to care for a maximum of five children, who may include the couple’s own children.

Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services operated a group home for many years in Itasca and now reimburses families who foster children in this neighborhood. The agency provides tutors, counselors, a swimming pool, an activity coordinator and other supports.

Free, live information sessions occur three times a month at various times. This month’s sessions will be held on Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m.; and Friday, June 25 at 12:30 p.m. Call 800-888-1904 or write to info@pchas.org for a link.

Also, adults interested in fostering and/or adopting children are invited to a free webinar from Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), a partner with Texas DFPS. Each information session explains how fostering works in Texas, whether or not the goal is adoption.

Webinars will be held Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, June 16 at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 22 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m.

For a link, call 512-212-5700 or write to FosterAdopt@pchas.org .

More than 30,000 children in Texas are in foster care, waiting to re-unite with their birth families or find an adoptive family. Many are school-age and have siblings who need to stay together.