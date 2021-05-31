Itasca Foster Care Village seeks families
PCHAS invites couples to consider fostering children in community
The Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services Foster Care Village in Itasca invites couples to consider fostering children in a supportive community. Families move into a large home, rent-free, to care for a maximum of five children, who may include the couple’s own children.
Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services operated a group home for many years in Itasca and now reimburses families who foster children in this neighborhood. The agency provides tutors, counselors, a swimming pool, an activity coordinator and other supports.
Free, live information sessions occur three times a month at various times. This month’s sessions will be held on Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m.; and Friday, June 25 at 12:30 p.m. Call 800-888-1904 or write to info@pchas.org for a link.
Also, adults interested in fostering and/or adopting children are invited to a free webinar from Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), a partner with Texas DFPS. Each information session explains how fostering works in Texas, whether or not the goal is adoption.
Webinars will be held Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, June 16 at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 22 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m.
For a link, call 512-212-5700 or write to FosterAdopt@pchas.org .
More than 30,000 children in Texas are in foster care, waiting to re-unite with their birth families or find an adoptive family. Many are school-age and have siblings who need to stay together.