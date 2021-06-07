City announces Independence Day weekend activities

Mirror report

Midlothian’s Independence Day Parade to be held on July 3rd will kick off the day-long celebration, which will include an arts & crafts and vendor fest, parade, and fireworks show.

· Arts & Crafts Fest will open the day’s activities at 8 a.m. and run till noon in Heritage Park, 203 N. 8th Street. This will include booth merchandise and food booths.

· “Celebrating America’s Super Heroes” parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Avenue B and the 8th Street Bridge, follow North 8th Street south to Heritage Park, turn west on Avenue F and end at Overlook Drive.

· Annual Fireworks Show commences at 9:15 p.m. The show is staged at MISD Multipurpose Stadium and viewed from parking lot and surrounding streets.

Registration is open now for parade entries and arts and crafts booths and food vendors at the festival. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/640/Midlothian-Independence-Day-Parade.

These events are made possible by our sponsors: Parade - Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Waxahachie and Marco's Pizza; Fireworks Show - Citizens National Bank of Texas, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, and Midlothian Community Development Corporation.